Shareholders' claims filed too late, Kansas judge finds

Shareholders’ claims filed too late, Kansas judge finds

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly February 22, 2022

Citing a prolonged lapse in the statute of limitations, a Kansas state judge rejected on summary judgment a widow’s civil complaint alleging excessive spending and other financial misconduct by officers of a suburban Kansas City company in which she and her husband were purported investors.

