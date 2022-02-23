Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / 16 apply for St. Louis circuit vacancy

16 apply for St. Louis circuit vacancy

By: Staff Report February 23, 2022

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission will interview 16 applicants on Feb. 28 and March 1 for the vacancy created by the retirement of St. Louis Circuit Judge David Dowd. 

