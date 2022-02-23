Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury finds for student assaulted at school 

Jury finds for student assaulted at school 

By: David Baugher February 23, 2022

Jasper County jurors leveled a judgment of more than $800,000 against a school district after deciding that an alleged sexual assault on school grounds constituted harassment and denial of public accommodations. 

