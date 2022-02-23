Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Kansas City settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15

Kansas City settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15

By: The Associated Press February 23, 2022

A Black man who was arrested when he was 15 and held for three weeks for a crime he did not commit has reached a $900,000 settlement with the Kansas City Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo