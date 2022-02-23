Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis County drops mask mandate with COVID cases waning

By: The Associated Press February 23, 2022

With COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases dropping in Missouri, the state's largest county will end its mask mandate next week, the county's top elected official said Wednesday.

