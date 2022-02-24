Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal

By: The Associated Press February 24, 2022

Federal regulators are suing to block UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of technology company Change Healthcare, a deal they fear will put too much health care claims information in the hands of one company.

