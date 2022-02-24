Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri lawmakers try again to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood

By: The Associated Press February 24, 2022

Missouri's Republican-led House gave final approval Thursday to a stopgap budget that attempts to strip public funding for Planned Parenthood while paying for Medicaid expansion and funneling billions of federal dollars to schools.

