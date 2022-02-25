Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Biden introduces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Biden introduces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press February 25, 2022

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

