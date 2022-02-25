Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri Senate passes expanded adult scholarship program

Missouri Senate passes expanded adult scholarship program

By: The Associated Press February 25, 2022

Seeking to bolster the workforce, the Missouri Senate on Thursday passed legislation that would extend and expand a scholarship program for adults to finish college degrees or get the advanced training needed for jobs.

