Opioid settlement was an in-house achievement

Opioid settlement was an in-house achievement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 25, 2022

Over the last eight months, as his office has finalized a $458 million settlement with opioid makers and distributors, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt repeatedly has bragged that none of the money is going to attorneys’ fees.

