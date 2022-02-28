Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with hospital in mother’s defamation claim

Jury sides with hospital in mother’s defamation claim

By: Chloe Murdock February 28, 2022

A mother and her minor child lost a $5 million defamation suit against a health care provider and its CEO over company social media posts before a Greene County jury.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo