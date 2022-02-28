Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri Supreme Court hears if officer can decide who registers as sex offender

By: Chloe Murdock February 28, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court heard oral arguments Feb. 23 on whether a defendant should still be required to register as a sex offender despite the fact sex offense charges against him were dropped.

