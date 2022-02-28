Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: JoAnn T. Sandifer

JoAnn Sandifer, who oversees Husch Blackwell's appellate group, represented the Sny Island Levee Drainage District in Illinois in an eight-year case involving the assessment of property values in the district.

