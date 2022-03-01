Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former Medicaid fraud counsel joins Armstrong Teasdale

By: Staff Report March 1, 2022

Robert J. Estep, formerly the director and chief counsel of Missouri’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, has joined Armstrong Teasdale’s corporate services practice group in St. Louis as an associate.

