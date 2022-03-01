Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Passenger injured in evasive action reaches settlement

Passenger injured in evasive action reaches settlement

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly March 1, 2022

A 35-year-old Ellisville passenger who was injured in a two-car collision in Clay County has settled a personal injury suit with a combined insurance settlement of slightly less than $110,000.

