Sculptor wins partial disability benefits again

Sculptor wins partial disability benefits again

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 1, 2022

In what the authoring judge called “quite the legal odyssey,” the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled once again that a man is owed permanent partial disability payments for a workplace injury he incurred nearly a decade ago.

