Twitter suspends US Senate candidate for hateful conduct

By: The Associated Press March 1, 2022

A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri says she has no plans to delete a transphobic tweet that violated Twitter's rules against hateful conduct, even after the social media platform said she won’t be able to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts until she does.

