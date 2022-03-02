Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri gets new health chief after backlash over last one

By: The Associated Press March 2, 2022

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named a longtime state health official as the agency's new “acting director,” a designation that will allow her to begin work immediately without going through a potentially grueling Senate confirmation process that derailed the Republican governor's last health chief.

