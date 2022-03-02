Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Overland Park firm adds two to its ranks

Overland Park firm adds two to its ranks

By: Staff Report March 2, 2022

Fisher, Patterson, Sayler & Smith has brought on Kirk T. Ridgway as a partner and Alex S. Gilmore as an associate in the firm’s Overland Park office.

