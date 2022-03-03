Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Assistant PD joins national racial justice ambassador

Assistant PD joins national racial justice ambassador

By: Staff Report March 3, 2022

Assistant Public Defender Cecilia Appleberry has joined the 2022 Ambassadors for Racial Justice program.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo