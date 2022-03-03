Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with doctor who waited to remove tumor

Jury sides with doctor who waited to remove tumor

By: David Baugher March 3, 2022

A St. Louis County jury determined that a doctor wasn’t negligent in his decision to leave an adrenal mass in place during an unrelated surgery in a patient who would later die from cancer.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo