Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

By: The Associated Press March 3, 2022

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement Thursday over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion.

