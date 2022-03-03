Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: SCOTUS to Assess the Scope of Public Employers’ First Amendment Obligations

Commentary: SCOTUS to Assess the Scope of Public Employers’ First Amendment Obligations

By: Staff Report March 3, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a First Amendment free speech and religious freedom case with potential major implications for all public employers.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo