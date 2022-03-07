Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri performer gets probation in foster kid charity scam

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2022

A performer in the Missouri tourist town of Branson who convinced his audiences to donate thousands of dollars to a fake charity for foster children has been sentenced to five years of probation.

