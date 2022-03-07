Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hettinger to co-chair diversity committee at Thompson Coburn

Hettinger to co-chair diversity committee at Thompson Coburn

By: Staff Report March 7, 2022

Thompson Coburn has named Amanda Hettinger as co-chair of its diversity committee. 

