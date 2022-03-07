Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Settlement ends abuse suit against boys ranch

Settlement ends abuse suit against boys ranch

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 7, 2022

A plaintiff who alleged he was sexually abused at a southwestern Missouri home for troubled boys settled for a confidential amount with the facility’s insurers, according to his attorney.

