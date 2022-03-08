Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Baker Sterchi brings on St. Louis associates

Baker Sterchi brings on St. Louis associates

By: Staff Report March 8, 2022

Tom Kammerer and Laura Thompson have joined Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice as associate attorneys in its St. Louis office.

