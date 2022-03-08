Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
First trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

First trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

By: The Associated Press March 8, 2022

A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot.

