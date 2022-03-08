Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides in part with man rear-ended by church bus 

Jury sides in part with man rear-ended by church bus 

By: David Baugher March 8, 2022

A Kansas City man who was rear-ended by a bus taking children home from choir practice was awarded $10,500 after a split for comparative fault. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo