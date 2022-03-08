Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

By: The Associated Press March 8, 2022

A leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

