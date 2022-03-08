Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Vaccine mandate for federal employees awaits court ruling

Vaccine mandate for federal employees awaits court ruling

By: The Associated Press March 8, 2022

A federal judge in Texas overstepped his authority when he blocked President Joe Biden's requirement that all federal employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, an attorney for the administration told a federal appeals court panel Tuesday.

