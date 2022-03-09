Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Texas loses appeal over investigation of trans teen's family

Texas loses appeal over investigation of trans teen’s family

By: The Associated Press March 9, 2022

A Texas court on Wednesday tossed out the state's appeal of an order preventing child welfare officials from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirming care the youth received.

