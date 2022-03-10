Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Co-worker suits tossed in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Co-worker suits tossed in wake of Supreme Court ruling

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 10, 2022

A pair of Court of Appeals decisions has confirmed that, following a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, successful lawsuits against co-workers for on-the-job injuries will be few and far between.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo