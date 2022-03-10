Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
KC lawyers win in Wisconsin on coffee flavoring claim 

KC lawyers win in Wisconsin on coffee flavoring claim 

By: David Baugher March 10, 2022

A pair of Kansas City-area attorneys won nearly $5.4 million for a Wisconsin man suffering from lung problems allegedly caused by a coffee flavoring chemical. 

