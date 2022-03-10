Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rehagen promoted to shareholder

By: Staff Report March 10, 2022

Brydon, Swearengen & England in Jefferson City has promoted Stephen A. Rehagen to shareholder in the firm.  

