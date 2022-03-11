Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / COVID-19 coverage / KC and St. Louis-area courts adjust mask mandates

KC and St. Louis-area courts adjust mask mandates

By: Staff Report March 11, 2022

Kansas City and St. Louis-area courts have adjusted their mask mandates and COVID-19 reporting policies as COVID-19 case numbers ebb. All court orders have noted that attorneys should read individual judges’ guidelines for their own courtrooms.

