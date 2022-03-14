Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Democratic-backed suit challenges lack of Missouri House map

Democratic-backed suit challenges lack of Missouri House map

By: The Associated Press March 14, 2022

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Missouri voters by Democratic attorneys is asking a court to intervene in the state's stalled redistricting process and draw new U.S. House maps that can be used in this year's elections.

