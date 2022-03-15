Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
23 apply for St. Louis County judgeship

23 apply for St. Louis County judgeship

By: Staff Report March 15, 2022

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission plans to interview 23 applicants for an associate circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis County Circuit Court created by the recent elevation of Judge Heather Cunningham to the circuit bench. 

