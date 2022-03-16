Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fall at mall after ice storm settled with two insurers

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 16, 2022

A woman who slipped on ice upon exiting a store at a St. Louis-area mall reached settlements totaling $375,000, according to her attorney.

