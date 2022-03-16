Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri could make it harder to get out-of-state abortions

By: The Associated Press March 16, 2022

First-of-its-kind Missouri legislation shows that anti-abortion lawmakers in Republican-led states aren't likely to stop at banning most abortions within their borders but also could try to make it harder to go out of state to end pregnancies.

