Parson names judges in 23rd, 4th Circuits

Parson names judges in 23rd, 4th Circuits

By: Staff Report March 16, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson has elevated Edward L. Page to the Jefferson County circuit bench and appointed Brett Hurst as an associate circuit judge for Atchison County.

