Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / State rep calls for federal judge to sit in Hannibal

State rep calls for federal judge to sit in Hannibal

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 16, 2022

A Missouri House committee has endorsed a measure that urges Congress to add a federal judge to serve the northeastern part of the state.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo