Home / Featured / BCLP to cease operations in Russia

BCLP to cease operations in Russia

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 18, 2022

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner is ceasing its operations in Moscow in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

