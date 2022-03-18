Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / St. Louis jury awards $20M mesothelioma verdict

St. Louis jury awards $20M mesothelioma verdict

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 18, 2022

A St. Louis jury on March 10 awarded $20 million to a 76-year-old Missouri man diagnosed with mesothelioma he alleged was caused by asbestos-containing brakes he worked on decades ago.

