Home / Featured / Court nixes juvenile’s charge for failure to appear

Court nixes juvenile’s charge for failure to appear

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 21, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled March 15 that a juvenile can’t be charged with a crime for failing to appear at a hearing.

