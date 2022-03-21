Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New associate joins Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader

By: Staff Report March 21, 2022

Austin W. Green has joined Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader as an associate attorney in its Kansas City office.

