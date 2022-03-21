Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
University of Missouri System settles discrimination lawsuit

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2022

The University of Missouri System has paid a $1.57 million settlement to a white former employee who alleged she was removed from her job in favor of a younger, Black woman.

