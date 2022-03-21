Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / News / COVID-19 coverage / With or without COVID-19, some nimble court processes stick around

With or without COVID-19, some nimble court processes stick around

By: Chloe Murdock March 21, 2022

Process changes at some local Missouri courts that occurred in response to COVID-19 may be here to stay regardless of COVID-19 community levels, judges are saying.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo