Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Still time to apply for the United States Magistrate Judge vacancy in the Eastern District of Missouri 

Commentary: Still time to apply for the United States Magistrate Judge vacancy in the Eastern District of Missouri 

By: Staff Report March 22, 2022

Many attorneys, even those who regularly practice in federal court, do not fully understand the role of a magistrate judge.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo