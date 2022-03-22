Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Defense attorneys exempted from victim rights requirement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 22, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled March 15 that it is unconstitutional for the state to require defense attorneys to give counseling information to victims of sexual assault.

